Organic distillery fills ‘Hope lies in dreams’ casks

A DISTILLERY on the Morvern peninsula is marking 2020 by launching 60 limited edition casks.

Nc’nean, named after the Gaelic queen of the spirits, will stencil each of the barrels with the phrase “Hope lies in dreams” to mark the coronavirus pandemic and its impact.

The casks will be filled with spirit distilled this year.

A mixture of former sherry, bourbon and wine casks are being sold for between £3,000 and £4,600.

The organic distillery’s first single malt whisky, laid down when the site began producing spirit in 2017, is due to go on sale later this summer.

Annabel Thomas, who left her job in 2013 to beginning creating her distillery, said: “2020 has been the most anticipated year for us here at Nc’nean; our whisky release has been in planning and prep for seven years.

“Like the rest of the world, we’ve had to adapt, re-think and do things differently – something we’re well versed in.

“A quote that has stuck with me throughout these challenging times is ‘Hope lies in dreams, in imagination, and in the courage of those who dare to make dreams into reality’ by influential physician and medical researcher Jonas Salk; so we will be stencilling ‘Hope lies in dreams’ onto the end of each 2020 cask.”

