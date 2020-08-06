Doddie Weir’s whisky toasts medical research

RUGBY legend Doddie Weir has taken deliver of 378 very special bottles of whisky.

The Scotch came from a cask that Weir selected when he visited Glenkinchie distillery in East Lothian earlier this year.

Distillery owner Diageo has donated to bottles to Weir’s My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The foundation will use the bottles as prizes in auctions and raffles to raise money to develop a cure for motor neuron disease (MND).

Weir said: “It’s very exciting to see the cask I chose earlier this year now packaged in these beautiful bottles bearing my foundation’s tartan.

“The whisky is a great addition to our fundraising efforts and I’m sure it will generate a lot of money to support the search for a cure to MND.

“It’s a gorgeous, smooth and silky single malt and I know people are going to love it.

“It’s been a pleasure working with the people at Diageo and Glenkinchie and I look forward to sharing a dram with them again soon.”

