Aston Martin and Bowmore launch £50,000 whisky

ISLAY whisky distiller Bowmore has teamed up with sports car maker Aston Martin to launch a whisky that will cost £50,000.

Only 25 bottles of the Black Bowmore DB5 1964 will go on sale this autumn.

Each bottle was formed from an Aston Martin piston by the Glasstorm studio in Tain.

The year 1964 marks key turning points for both brands: Bowmore installed a gas boiler to replace its coal fires, with the Black Bowmore becoming the first whisky to be distilled under the new system; while Aston Martin’s DB5 was driven on screen by James Bond in Goldfinger.

The DB5 marks only the sixth incarnation of the Black Bowmore, with around 6,000 bottles having been sold.

David Turner, manager at Bowmore distillery, said: “1964 represents a significant date in the modern history of the distillery.

“Not only a key moment in how we distilled our spirit, but perhaps even more significant as this very spirit went onto create Black Bowmore.

“These defining moments are fundamental to the history of Bowmore.

“This collaboration with Aston Martin has allowed us to once again showcase this iconic single malt in the most incredible way.”

