Whisky film launches with Burns celebration

A DOCUMENTARY telling the story of Scotland’s national drink is being launched online in the run-up to Burns Night.

The Water of Life, produced by Los Angeles-based Blacksmith & Jones, will be screened each night between 22 January and 27 January.

Each showing will be followed by an hour-long session featuring the stars of the film.

Viewers will also be able to buy a tasting kit so they can sample whiskies while watching the documentary.

Executive producer Brittany Curran said: “We shot, scored, and paced the film purposely to bring the audience on a sensory journey as they watch the story unfold.

“We think that that’s pretty unique.

“We’re excited about it as filmmakers and as whisky geeks.”

