Whisky festivals prepare for busy September

SCOTLAND’S whisky festivals are preparing for a busy September, with Distilled taking place in Elgin, and the National Whisky Festival of Scotland rolling into Aberdeen.

Tickets have gone on sale for Distilled, which takes place at Elgin town hall om 2-4 September.

It marks the first time in three years that the Speyside festival will have taken place due to the pandemic.

More than 1,500 people are expected to visit stalls run by 35 local vendors.

George McNeil Chairman of the Spirit of Speyside Festivals said: “Distilled brings together the very best that Speyside has to offer.

“World-famous distilleries, local brewers, craft gin and vodka producers and local artisan food stalls will all be under one roof, celebrating the region’s impressive offering.

“Although relatively new, the event has cemented itself as a popular date in the local calendar and, after a three-year break, we are making the final preparations to ensure that this year’s Distilled is bigger and better than ever. ”

Meanwhile, the National Whisky Festival of Scotland has unveiled the first wave of exhibitors for its event in Aberdeen music hall on 10 September.

GlenWyvis, Gordon & Macphail, and Wolfburn are among the names already signed up for the event.

Gareth Croll, the festival’s coordinator, said: “The [past] couple of years have been tough, but we are back with a bang this year and have big plans in store to ensure our 2022-23 season is the biggest and best yet.

“We can’t wait for everyone to experience what we’ve curated and look forward to seeing our friends in the North East again at Aberdeen Music Hall in September.”

