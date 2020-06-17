Whisky barrel-aged beers turned into cocktails

BARTENDER Dillon Barrie has created eight cocktails using four of The Clan Brewing Co’s craft beers that have been aged in single malt whisky casks.

Barrie, who set up cocktail events and hospitality consultancy firm Raise The Bar Glasgow in 2018, has posted his recipes for the cocktails on his social media channels and those of the beer company.

The Clan Brewing Co was launched in 2014 as a partnership between Scottish brewing stalwart Williams Bros and wholesaler JW Filshill.

It ages its four beers for at least 12 months in second-fill casks from the Highlands, Islay, the Lowlands and Speyside, which have been selected by master of the quaich Charlie MacLean.

Each tips the scales at 8% alcohol-by-volume (ABV).

Barrie said: “I’ve known about these whisky cask-aged beers for a while, and was really excited by the challenge of making unique cocktails out of these big beers.

“There’s layer and layer of flavour in these beers, and they actually lend themselves very well to cocktails.

“In the end, we created about 20 different cocktails but narrowed it down to a short-list of eight.”

Chris Miller, chief executive of The Clan Brewing Co, added: “With the devastation caused by Covid-19 hitting the on-trade, many of us are deeply worried about the future of the industry.

“But it’s important to keep driving onwards, to diversify, to innovate and to challenge.

“Innovations such as craft beer cocktails are something we hope will help to entice people back into bars; while the bars that are seen to mix things up and come up with fresh ideas will surely be the bars that people return to.”

