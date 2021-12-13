Ultra-rare Macallan showcased at Dubai airport

The Macallan and Le Clos have partnered to launch the extraordinary Anecdotes of Ages Collection: Journey to Market whisky.

The only bottle of its kind globally, this is one of the rarest bottles ever to become available.

This one-of-a-kind bottle is showcased in a specially commissioned window display at The Macallan Boutique by Le Clos in Terminal 3 at Dubai International.

The display offers travellers at the world’s busiest international airport a rare opportunity to view one of the original 13 bottles from The Macallan Anecdotes of Ages Collection – an extraordinary art and whisky collaboration with globally renowned British pop artist Sir Peter Blake.

Anecdotes of Ages Collection: Journey to Market is an exceptional 1967 whisky that pays homage to the widespread travels of The Macallan as its reputation grew around the world.

The Journey to Market bottle is hand-blown with an oak stopper and features an original Sir Peter Blake collage art on the label which summons icons and imagery of the industrial age.

The artwork is a nod to the arrival of modern technology at the Distillery in 1920 when proprietor Janet Harbinson purchased a 3.5 tonne steam wagon which was immediately christened the ‘iron horse’.

With the help of new technology, The Macallan’s oak casks began leaving the Easter Elchies Estate, Speyside – still the brand home to this day – a little more consistently, bound for Dandeleith Station and trains that would head to Aberdeen to catch steamers south to London, or to Glasgow for shipping to the New World or the Empire approaching its sunset.

Presented in a handcrafted European oak case incorporating thumbnail photography revealing Sir Peter Blake’s inspirational journey with The Macallan, Journey to Market is also accompanied by a leather-bound book showcasing the label artworks from all 13 bottles and corresponding stories, as well as a certificate of authenticity.

Jeremy Speirs, regional managing director, Edrington Global Travel Retail, said: ‘The Anecdotes of Ages collection has proven to be a huge hit with afficionados of The Macallan, the latest in a long line of successful collaborations with the icon Sir Peter Blake.

‘We’re proud to display one of the original bottles at our Dubai Boutique where it will act as a real draw for shoppers, bringing to life part of The Macallan’s rich heritage.’

Ben Odgers, general manager Le Clos and The Macallan Boutique, added: ‘Anecdotes of Ages Collection: Journey to Market, showcased in The Macallan Boutique, makes a tremendous addition to our portfolio.

‘This exclusive bottle provides our customers with access to a rare jewel and piece of history, and we have already received a huge amount of interest from collectors around the world. We’re constantly working with The Macallan to ensure we have unprecedented access to their portfolio and we look forward to continuing our very successful partnership.’