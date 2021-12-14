Celebrating Vincent Van Gogh in Scotland

A celebration of the man often called the greatest artist who ever lived is coming to Scotland.

Festival Square in the centre of Edinburgh will host Van Gogh Alive, ‘the world’s most visited immersive, multi-sensory experience’ that exhibits the life and work of the seminal Dutch artist.

Following a smash hit run in Kensington Gardens as London’s must-see cultural event of the summer 2021 visitors will be treated to a truly world-class cultural experience in the heart of Scotland’s capital.

Having welcomed over eight and a half million visitors in 75 cities around the world including its most recent sell-out runs in Greater Manchester, London and Birmingham, where it dazzled visitors in a Covid-safe environment, Van Gogh Alive, the immersive Van Gogh experience created by Grande Experiences, promises to be one of the highlights of 2022 when it opens its doors from March 17.

This blockbuster multi-sensory experience completely immerses you in the life and work of Vincent van Gogh as you travel through periods of his life that defined him as an artist. Experience over 3,000 images from the artist that are spectacularly presented with stunning detail, including iconic works like Starry Night, Sunflowers and lesser-known paintings that were inspired by his love of Japanese woodprints.

State-of-the-art SENSORY4 immersive gallery technology immaculately displays Van Gogh’s work in a kaleidoscope of colour. Set to an evocative classical score that is delivered via a high-fidelity 3D sound system, this combination of sound, visuals and aromas of Provence will give visitors the sensation of walking right into his paintings as if they are living and breathing.

Van Gogh Alive will also feature an interpretive area where you can learn more about Van Gogh’s life and works as well as interactive art stations where you can create your own art with the help of expert video tutorials.

Visitors can create their own souvenirs within a life-sized walk-in representation of Van Gogh’s ‘Bedroom in Arles’ painting and the iconic ‘Sunflower selfie room’ – a 360° mirrored room complete with thousands of sunflowers that has delighted Instagram feeds the world over. Create your own modern masterpiece in theses spectacular rooms and share your images using #VanGoghAliveEdinburgh.

Bruce Peterson, owner of Grande Experiences, said: ‘After mesmerising a global audience of over 8 million people and selling-out cities all over the world, including Rome, Sydney and of course our most recent location at Kensington Gardens in London, we’re incredibly excited to be bringing Van Gogh Alive to Scotland’s capital city. This is an unforgettable cultural experience for all the family.’

Lyndsey Jackson from the Fringe Society’s ticketing agency, 180 Box Office said: ‘We are delighted to be the ticketing partnering for Van Gogh Alive when it arrives in Scotland for its inaugural opening.

‘This is such a prestigious event, we are sure Scottish audiences will embrace having such an impressive, immersive digital art experience in Edinburgh which appeals to many different communities from families, schools, tourists and culture vultures, through to Van Gogh aficionados. Our experience of managing the Fringe’s Box Office annually and a host of other events through the year will ensure a smooth customer journey for all ticket purchasers, which is all part of having a great day out.’

Controlled visitor capacities and managed visitor flow mean visitors can easily respect any Covid-19 guidelines and enjoy the experience safely.

Van Gogh’s works have been exhibited and admired for over a century – but never like this.

Van Gogh Alive is not an art exhibition in the traditional sense. It is an immersive, multi-sensory art experience combining high-definition projections of Van Gogh’s paintings with digital surround sound and aromas of Provence.

Imagery and animations are projected at a scale that offers visitors the ability to see the details of the artist’s work like never before. More than 3,000 images transform each surface. Van Gogh Alive is the world’s most visited immersive art exhibition, mesmerising a global audience of over 8 million and having visited 75 cities.

Find out more at https://vangoghaliveuk.com/edinburgh and tickets will go on sale 14 December priced £22/20 (concessions) for adults and £15 for children, with school group discounts available and under-5s are free of charge.