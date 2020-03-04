The Macallan’s travel retail series is a hit in Taiwan

Edrington Asia Travel Retail partnered with Ever Rich Duty Free in a month-long Asia-exclusive launch for The Macallan Concept Number 2 – the latest edition in The Macallan’s travel retail exclusive Concept series.

The Macallan Concept Number 2 is the second release in the Concept Series – a collection that fuses the passion behind The Macallan’s whisky making with innovative art, music and culture.

Created exclusively for Global Travel Retail, Concept Number 2 brings together music and whisky – two of the passions of The Macallan whisky maker, Steven Bremner.

Remarkably, Steven has combined his great interests in this expression – beyond being a whisky maker for The Macallan, he is also an avid house music DJ.

The exclusive launch period, between 1 January and 1 February, saw The Macallan Concept Number 2 available exclusively at Ever Rich Duty Free stores in Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. A disruptive 360-degree campaign, bringing to life Concept Number 2’s house music story, supported the launch and will continue through to the end of March.

Offering an engaging brand experience, the launch campaign encompasses retailtainment-focused in-store activations, digital exposure and KOL engagement through both The Macallan’s local and Ever Rich’s social platforms, to target travellers before and during their arrival at Taoyuan Airport.

Once at the airport, travellers are invited into the world of Concept Number 2 via its eye-catching visual identity featured prominently on personalised visibility and activation sites such as HPPs, outposts and digital advertising across Terminal 1 and 2.

Live DJ shows took place in January and February, during which a DJ entertained travellers with a 30-minute house music set while they sampled The Macallan Concept Number 2.

Travellers were then invited to mix their own 30-second house music track which could be listened to and downloaded via a QR code. The interactive track mixing activity is currently being replicated across other key activation sites across Taoyuan Airport, helping to create a buzz and generate significant shopper interest in the travel retail exclusive whisky.

Travellers are encouraged to continue to engage with the whisky outside of the airport environment by tuning into a Spotify playlist of house music, specially curated by The Macallan Concept Number 2 Whisky Maker Steven Bremner. To drive further awareness of The Macallan Concept Number 2, the brand is collaborating with three well-known Taiwanese DJs to promote the three core connections between whisky making and music making on their social channels.

Following the successful Taiwan launch, The Macallan Concept Number 2 is now rolling out to other key airports in Asia travel retail, supported by similar interactive promotions and digital activity that leverages retailers’ platforms.

Suzy Smith, Edrington Global Travel Retail managing director, said: ‘The launch of The Macallan Concept series has been another disruptive step for the brand in travel retail and we wanted to build on this momentum with a standout launch campaign for Concept Number 2 in Taiwan.

‘The 360-degree campaign, supported by our esteemed partner Ever Rich, effectively communicates the whisky’s links to house music through consumer engagement and retail theatre – delivering a truly engaging and refreshing brand experience.’

An Ever Rich Duty Free spokesperson said: ‘Following the re-launch of The Macallan Boutique at Taoyuan Airport in November 2019, the exclusive Asia first launch of The Macallan Concept Number 2 is the next strategic step in Ever Rich Duty Free and The Macallan’s long-standing partnership.

‘The interactive launch campaign highlights our joint ongoing commitment to offer fresh, engaging and exciting brand experiences that delight shoppers.’