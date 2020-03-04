Conservatoire in global top ten for performing arts

The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland is one of the world’s top ten destinations to study the performing and production arts, according to a leading international ranking published today.

Scotland’s national conservatoire has taken the number nine spot in the QS World University Rankings 2020 for performing arts, alongside prestigious institutions including The Juilliard School in New York, the Royal College and Royal Academy in London and Harvard University in Massachusetts.

The 2020 QS World University Ranking can be accessed HERE.

Established in 1847 and based in Glasgow, the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland offers specialist and intensive training in music, drama, dance, production, film and education. It’s also one of Scotland’s busiest arts venues, staging more than 600 public performances each year.

Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, said: ‘To be placed in the global top ten for performing arts education is a wonderful celebration of the staff and student community at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and our continued commitment to performance excellence and the power of the creativity.

‘Here at RCS we’re proud of having a curriculum which encourages transdisciplinary learning, collaboration and the creation of new art and ideas, produces pioneering performers and artists who have the power to transform and enrich society through their work.

‘As the national conservatoire of Scotland, based as we are in Glasgow – a welcoming and creative city – this top ten ranking is welcome recognition of our contribution to developing artists and creative producers who can, and do, make a positive impact on their communities and across the world.’

Graduates of the Royal Conservatoire make an impact on stage and screen, and behind the scenes, all across the globe. RCS alumni perform in symphony orchestras, teach in classrooms and conservatoires, produce world-class arts festivals, create iconic set designs, lead cultural organisations and star in Hollywood movies.

Nick Kuenssberg OBE, chair of the Royal Conservatoire said: ‘A top ten placement in the QS World University Rankings for the fourth time in five years is a wonderful achievement and a credit to Principal Jeffrey Sharkey and everyone who works and studies at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

‘Scotland’s national conservatoire is already recognised as one of the most distinctive institutions of its kind. This latest endorsement is further evidence of the significant strength and standard of its world-class teaching and research environment, along with its innovative outlook, which creates a global community of culturally engaged artists and leaders.’