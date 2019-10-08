Music inspires Macallan Concept Number 2

The Macallan has unveiled Concept Number 2 – a captivating expression that is inspired by the similarities in the creative approaches of crafting whisky and creating music.

This is the second release in the Concept Series – a collection that fuses the passion behind The Macallan’s whisky making with innovative art, music and culture.

Created exclusively for Global Travel Retail, Concept Number 2 brings together music and whisky – two of the passions of The Macallan whisky maker, Steven Bremner.

Remarkably, Steven has combined his great interests in this expression – beyond being a whisky maker for The Macallan, he is also an avid house music DJ.

Steven said: ‘Music has inspired many aspects of my life, both creatively and practically, as has whisky, so the creation of Concept Number 2 allowed me to look at my two passions through a different lens.

‘Creating a track and crafting a single malt can take a similar path. Beginning with the layering of sounds just like the layering of different flavours from specific cask types.

‘Each different cask brings its own influence to the character of the liquid, like each instrument, or sound, adds depth to a track. In both cases, we can alter each different element to play up or down particular sounds or flavours.’

The Macallan Concept Number 2 calls on exceptional casks to produce a rich and rewarding multi-sensory experience, where a powerful foundation is brought to life with flourishes and tones woven together to create a harmonious and vibrant work of art.

For Concept Number 2, sherry-seasoned American oak casks bring a rhythmic sweetness of vanilla, citrus and toffee. The rounded spiciness of Miguel Martin sherry casks create an energetic treble while ex-bourbon casks introduce harmonies of floral citrus and vanilla.

Suzy Smith, Edrington Global Travel retail managing director, said: ‘Following the positive reaction to Concept Number 1, we are delighted to reveal the second Concept release – which again highlights our evolving, innovative approach to travel retail-exclusive products.

‘We are committed to enhancing and developing the offer for our global consumers and GTR partners and Concept Number 2 underlines our ongoing strategy to focus on premiumisation, brand-building and recruitment.’

The Macallan Concept 2 will first be made available at The Macallan Boutiques in Taiwan Taoyuan Airport and London Heathrow Airport Terminal 5; as well as Dubai Duty Free in December 2019. It will then roll out to key airports globally from January 2020 at an RRP of £120.