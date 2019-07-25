Tamdhu exclusive single cask for Heathrow Airport

An exclusive single cask from Tamdhu is to be made available exclusively at Heathrow Airport.

Available now from Ian Macleod Distillers, in partnership with Dufry, this first-fill American Oak Oloroso sherry cask whisky was distilled in September 2003 and bottled in June 2019.

Hand-picked by members of the Dufry team from a shortlist of five exceptional casks, this Tamdhu Single Cask is bottled at cask strength (57.1% ABV), will retail at £249 and is limited to only 595 bottles. It will be available in all World Duty Free stores across Heathrow and also in World of Whisky stores in Heathrow’s Terminal 4 and Terminal 5.

This exclusive Tamdhu 15 Year Old Single Cask, which follows the launch of the widely acclaimed Tamdhu Single Cask selected exclusively for Edinburgh Airport, is mahogany in colour and on the nose it suggests shortbread, honey, raspberry and chocolate raisins, with a hint of vanilla and plum. It’s balanced and silky on the palate, featuring cream sherry, apricot and soft spice flavours with a long, rich finish. This exceptional sherry matured whisky creates a new focus for whisky connoisseurs and collectors.

Dufry liquor category manager, Matthew Scott-Fairweather, said: ‘We are delighted to launch a second special Tamdhu Single Cask in World Duty Free. The Heathrow American Oak single cask creates an exciting contrast to the Edinburgh European Oak single cask, which will appeal to whisky aficionados in travel retail.’

An artisanal Scotch malt whisky, Tamdhu is made with water drawn from Tamdhu Distillery’s own spring on the banks of the River Spey, where it is exclusively matured in sherry seasoned casks, which were crafted in the cooperages and bodegas of Jerez for up to six years. Tamdhu is always fully matured in solely Oloroso sherry casks from start to finish and is always natural colour.

Ian Macleod Distillers’ global travel retail director, William Ovens, said: ‘The five casks we tasted were all exceptional but the chosen cask showcases the profile of Tamdhu beautifully and we are confident that this incredible first fill American Oak Sherry Cask, a gem of a whisky, will be hugely prized by consumers in Global Travel Retail.’

Tamdhu was launched into Global Travel Retail in November 2018 in selected World Duty Free main stores and specialist World of Whiskies stores in the UK with two exclusive GTR expressions: Tamdhu Ámbar 14 year old (RRP £69.99) and Tamdhu Gran Reserva First Edition (RRP £149.99).

The Tamdhu Single Cask European Oak 70cl launched at Edinburgh Airport (RRP £249.00) in March 2019.

Ian Macleod Distillers is one of Scotland’s leading independent family owned distillers, blenders and bottlers. It was named Distiller of the Year in Whisky Magazine’s Icons of Whisky Awards 2018. Its GTR-focused core brand portfolio is rooted in single malt and blended Scotch whisky and gin and includes Glengoyne Highland Single Malt, Tamdhu Speyside Single Malt, Smokehead Islay Single Malt, King Robert II Blended Scotch Whisky and Edinburgh Gin.