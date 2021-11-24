Still Game heroes Jack and Victor immortalised in whisky form

Still Game’s Jack and Victor are being commemorated in special limited edition bottles of whisky.

Jack and Victor Blended Scotch Whisky has released a limited-edition two-bottle gift Christmas gift.

It’s been released in specially created tall and short bottles shaped in image of legendary comic characters.

In addition to the Jack & Victor branded Glencairn whisky glasses currently on sale, there will also be limited edition ‘Jack’ and ‘Victor’ glasses.

The initial batch of Jack and Victor 70cl bottles sold out in less than 36 hours and won plaudits from the great and the good of Scotch whisky including Scottish Field’s own Blair Bowman, who described it as ‘the perfect dram for a wee hauf n’ hauf in The Clansman’.

Jack and Victor Blended Scotch Whisky was launched by Still Game creators and stars Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill earlier this year, and is produced to the specifications of ‘master tasters’ Jack Jarvis Esquire and Victor McDade at the Loch Lomond distillery in Alexandria.

The creators said: ‘Jack and Victor are best pals and enjoy nothing more than a good blether over a goldie in their favourite pub – The Clansman.

‘After everything the last year has thrown up, there’s no better way to say Merry Christmas to your best pal than with the ultimate Jack and Victor gift pack. Wherever you enjoy it – Merry Christmas.’

Jack and Victor Blended Scotch Whisky (40% ABV) has been blended to suit whisky newcomers and connoisseurs alike, with tastes of honeyed orchard fruits and sweet malted barley.

The whisky also has a delicate peat smokiness and notes of fresh vanilla and oak spice, however it is not yet known whether it was filtered through the heather.

The limited edition Jack and Victor Blended Scotch Whisky Christmas gift set will be available to buy only from the Jack and Victor website from November 16, 2021 priced £29.99.

