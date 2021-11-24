RSABI appoints Carol McLaren as new chief executive

RSABI, the charity supporting people in Scottish agriculture, has announced its new chief executive.

The trustees are delighted with the appointment of Carol McLaren as the organisation’s new chief executive.

RSABI provides emotional, practical and financial support to people involved in Scottish agriculture. Last year, the charity helped over 700 people and their families, with almost two-thirds of clients receiving emotional support.

Carol has a strong history of working in the education, agricultural and food and drink industries, and joins RSABI from Glenalmond College in Perthshire where she has been working as director of communications and marketing.

Carol grew up on a family farm in Perthshire and is well-known in the farming community, with previous roles including director of communications and marketing at Quality Meat Scotland, where she worked for over ten years. Carol’s career also included being Scottish correspondent for Farmers Weekly and working in corporate and public relations for whisky companies, The Edrington Group and Diageo.

David Leggat, chair of RSABI, said: ‘We are delighted that Carol is joining as our new chief executive at such an exciting time for the charity, with our 125th anniversary coming up next year. Carol is a long-time supporter and friend of RSABI and brings a breadth of knowledge and experience – in both the agricultural and business world – to the role.

‘Our sincere thanks to Nina Clancy, our outgoing chief executive, who has done an excellent job leading our organisation over the past eight years. Nina will hand over the reins when we welcome Carol on board in January 2022.’

Carol said she is very much looking forward to joining the RSABI team, said: ‘Scottish agriculture is a wonderful industry but there are many challenges and when the going gets tough RSABI is there for people.

‘I am looking forward to supporting RSABI staff to build on the charity’s excellent track record of delivering that much-needed support. I am also very much looking forward to meeting those who provide invaluable support to RSABI in many different ways, from corporate and business supporters to volunteers and individual supporters.’

RSABI is currently encouraging people who are struggling to heat their home, or who are worried about fuel bills, to get in touch with them to see how they can help. Last year RSABI gave grants of £21,000 to people in Scottish agriculture struggling with fuel poverty.

The helpline is open every day of the year from 7am to 11pm on 0300 111 4166.

The RSABI runs a supporters’ scheme offering individual, business and corporate membership. Information on joining the Supporter Scheme can be found HERE.

RSABI has an on-line shop offering a range of items for sale.