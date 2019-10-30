Smokehead whisky ready to launched The Smoker

Smokehead Islay Single Malt Whisky has teamed up with Tyler Lunceford over the past nine months to build a one-of-a-kind, customised Ducati, inspired by vintage motorcycles.

And now the time has come to reveal ‘The Smoker’.

The expertly crafted motorcycle will be unveiled to media, trade and bike fanatics on 12 November in London at The Bike Shed, Shoreditch.

Hosting the evening will be bike blogger Motobob who will run a Q&A with Tyler, while custom motorcycle helmet designer Piers Dowell paints two Smokehead helmets live on the night. Bike fans will enjoy video footage of the creation of The Smoker, including the final video of the bike on the open road.

Cocktails made with Smokehead, Smokehead High Voltage and Smokehead Sherry Bomb will be served throughout the night, including The Smoker serve, created exclusively for the project – a robust mix of Smokehead, lemon juice, honey syrup, ginger liqueur, a pinch of activated charcoal, shaken over ice and strained into a rocks glass, garnished with crystallised ginger.

The Bike Shed Motorcycle Club is a collective who celebrate bike builders, riders and fans, and is one of the UK’s best-known venues for customised motorcycles.

US-born Lunceford of North Motorcycles is a renowned global biking sensation (known as the Ducati Whisperer of the New York tri-state) with over 20 years experience customising bikes for obsessive bikers and rock stars. He owned a workshop in Brooklyn but recently relocated to Edinburgh, Scotland to raise a family, and this is where he crafted The Smoker.

TYler said: ‘Smokehead’s support of unique craftsmen and women resonated with me immediately. Building a customised bike is an incredible process. And it’s a slow process. Notching, welding, grinding, every single detail needs to be accounted for. I wanted to make sure this bike was phenomenal before unleashing it.

‘I wanted to make a bike for the street, something that’s comfortable, with a really vintage appeal. This isn’t a bike that’s going to be polished and put in a museum.

‘Smokehead whisky is not for everyone and neither is The Smoker – it’s bold, it’s intimidating and it’s loud. It’s really loud. It attracts a certain crowd. It’s certainly not for everyone. I can’t wait for the unveiling at The Bike Shed.’

Iain Weir, Smokehead brand director, said: ‘We’re overwhelmed with how The Smoker has turned out. Tyler has exceeded expectations and created something incredible for Smokehead. Just like our whisky, The Smoker is bold, daring, independent and most importantly, not for everyone.’

The Smokehead Refinery campaign shares stories of partnerships with the boldest of craftsmen and women that Smokehead is proud to rub shoulders with. Chapter one of the project was unleashed in 2018, a successful partnership with Dram & Smoke creating a series of ‘Smokehead Feasts’ for media and trade across the UK. Chapter two celebrates the collaboration with Tyler.

In late 2018, Smokehead released Sherry Bomb, a heavily peated Islay single malt that has been boldly blasted by sherry casks; following hot on the heels of Smokehead High Voltage, along with their louder and bolder look, which was unveiled in April.