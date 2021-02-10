Smokehead launches a trio of drams in a tin

Smokehead Islay Single Malt Whisky has added a new stylish tin of containing three whiskies to its range.

Each tin features three 5cl bottles of Smokehead original, High Voltage and the brand-new expression Rum Rebel, making them ideal for cocktails.

Smokehead Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky is the original expression, an intensely rich yet subtly sweet dram. With immense smoke and notes of sea salt and spice, this is a vigorous whisky that stands out from the crowd.

If Smokehead is an assault on your senses, then High Voltage is an all-out attack. The breath-taking intensity of the peat and smoke is a red light for the faint of heart.

Cocktail recipes for these bold expressions such as ‘Smoked Fashioned’ and ‘Smoked Ginger’ can be found HERE.

Iain Weir, Smokehead brand director, said: ‘We have seen such excitement generated through our range of Smokehead whiskies, that it made sense to offer our range in one accessible tin.

‘The new Smokehead gift tin is the ultimate way for whisky-fans to enjoy our bold and smoky expressions, and become part of our Smokehead tribe.

‘Whether buying for a personal gift, or eyeing-up that faultless Valentine’s gift for a peat-loving partner, we’re encouraging everyone to take the leap to see if you are in fact a Smokehead. Our whiskies are not for everyone, but they might well be for you!’

Available from www.smokehead.com and many UK and International specialist and online retailers priced at £22.99.