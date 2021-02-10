A visit to one of Edinburgh’s most haunted streets

A series of online events beneath the streets of Edinburgh are coming to The Real Mary King’s Close next week.

It has launched the first in its Up Close and Personal series of live events. The unique historical site, which explores historic streets that are now buried underneath the Royal Mile, will broadcast its first event on 20 February at 7pm.

The one-hour broadcast will delve deep into the murky history of The Close, covering over 500 years of the street’s secrets. It will bring some of its past residents to life, starting with the eponymous Mary King herself.

Viewers will learn how The Close came to be built over and will be introduced to newly discovered information about life on The Close that has never been shared before. As every nook and cranny is explored live, two expert presenters will be telling the tales of the hidden alleyways and answering viewers’ questions.

Paul Nixon, general manager of The Real Mary King’s Close said: ‘It saddened us to close The Close back in December due to the latest set of COVID-19 restrictions. Its fascinating history has captured the imaginations of people from across the world, so we’ve worked hard to launch this series of live streamed events.

‘We wanted to create a series that could be enjoyed by both past visitors and those who haven’t had the chance to visit us yet. The format provides the opportunity to engage personally with our guides so it’s a really unique experience.

‘While we have been closed, we’ve also been able to delve into our archives and discovered previously untold stories about the Close’s history, which we’re looking forward to sharing with viewers.’

The event draws out some of the real life characters that once lived on the streets: from Agnes Chambers and eighteenth century revolutionary John Oswald, to Mr Chesney, the last resident of the Close who lived there until 1897.

The event explores never-seen-before footage uncovered through new research and also looks at the different architectural styles of the street. The chat function will allow participants to engage with fellow ticket holders and ask the expert guides questions throughout.

The idea came about due to the success of The Close’s first live interactive paranormal investigation that was broadcasted in November 2020. It attracted hundreds of viewers from 42 different nationalities around the world.

The first virtual event will last one hour and is priced at £12 per household. It is suitable for people of all ages.

The Real Mary King’s Close is a five-star accredited visitor attraction located on Edinburgh’s famous Royal Mile. Although currently closed because of Coronavirus regulations, The Real Mary King’s Close brings Edinburgh’s hidden history to life with visitors taken on a journey into the past as they delve into a warren of streets under the city frozen in time. Visitors embark on a one-hour social history tour through the uniquely preserved 17th century streets and spaces, accompanied by a costumed character guide. For more details visit www.realmarykingsclose.com