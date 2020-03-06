Scotch Malt Whisky Society opens in Glasgow

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society has opened its first permanent location in Glasgow.

The new venue opened last night, bringing the Society’s colourful whisky experiences to Glasgow for the first time in a Members’ Room, following on from already established SMWS locations in Edinburgh, including their home at The Vaults in Leith.

The Bath Street beautifully renovated location is in the heart of the city, just a few minutes’ walk from Glasgow Queen Street Station, and will be open every week from Tuesday until Sunday exclusively for SMWS members and their guests.

Venue manager at The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Glasgow Members’ Room, Calum Lawson, said: ‘We’re delighted that our brand-new Members’ Room is now open in the wonderful city of Glasgow.

‘We have a high number of existing members in the city and the surrounding area and we can’t wait to welcome them into the new venue, as well as recruiting new whisky-loving members. We are so excited that we’re now very much a part of this amazing city’s vibrant whisky scene.’

Membership of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brings whisky adventurers from all over the world together to share colourful experiences and the finest single cask single malt whisky.

The evening began with an introduction, explaining the thinking behind the creation of the Glasgow location, and was followed by some drinks-related humour by stand-up comics.

The main bar area is bright and welcoming, with a stone finish giving the welcome feel of a Highland croft. Around the edges are bottles of SMWS whiskies, at a variety of prices to suit the pockets of all members and guests. The interior décor of the venue is consistent with existing SMWS Members’ Rooms but with a modern and vibrant Glasgow flavour, including artwork from local artists, to reflect this new home for whisky lovers in the city.

There are welcoming areas where members and visitors can sit, to enjoy a quiet drink in privacy, or for more social occasions. There is also a private room which can be booked for functions and whisky tastings. There’s also a whisky shop too.

The bar is the focal point of the venue, and it’s beautifully designed, with a huge variety of whiskies on show. The bar staff are experts in their subject matter, knowing exactly what to recommend to suit drinkers’ individual palates.

More than 300 Society bottlings are on offer from across their 12 unique flavour profiles such as Old & Dignified and Oily & Coastal, with a selection of outstanding single cask, single malts available by the dram.

The members’ room offers a special Society Bottle Keep, where members can purchase a bottle and store it in their own cabinet, so they can enjoy it at their leisure.

Chef James Freeman has designed a bespoke food menu to include Scottish Tapas, braised Scotch lamb hotpot and whisky cured salmon.

Cheese and whisky tastings will take place each Tuesday from 7-9pm, while chocolate and whisky tastings will take place each Wednesday from 7-9pm.

A three-dram tasting and Society history is taking place on Friday, 20 March, from 7-8pm, which is perfect for new members.

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society was founded in 1983 through a spirit of friendship – a small group of people who used the discovery of single cask whisky as a reason to get together and enjoy each other’s company. The SMWS now has more than 26,000 members across the world.

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society can be found at 38 Bath Street, Glasgow, and call 0141 739 8810.

For more information, visit https://www.smws.com/