Best Restaurant Experience in Scotland is named

Edinburgh restaurant l’escargot blanc was crowned Best Restaurant Experience at the Scottish Thistle Awards national final.

The Scottish Thistle Awards are Scotland’s premiere tourism and hospitality awards, organised by VisitScotland and supported by a panel of industry representatives, was held at Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

For over 25 years the awards have been honouring individuals, businesses, partnerships and events for their innovation, excellence and success in the Scottish hospitality and tourism sector.

The Scottish Thistle Awards is based on five regional programmes with the winners of each progressing to the National Final.

L’escargot blanc’s chef patron Fred Berkmiller, who also owns l’escargot bleu and l’escargot blanc wine bar, said: ‘On behalf of everyone at l’escargot, we’re thrilled to have been awarded Best Dining Experience at this year’s Thistle Awards. Everything we do is centred around the customer experience from start to finish.

‘The pride we take in sourcing the very best food with great provenance is equal to the pride we take in looking after our guests.’

L’escargot blanc is a bright, airy restaurant with a lively French atmosphere, a down-to-earth welcome and hearty food in an unpretentious setting.

Provenance, sourcing and sustainability have always defined the menus made using ingredients sourced from small-scale local businesses, traditional producers and suppliers.