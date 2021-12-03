Rare whiskies going under the hammer in Edinburgh

When it comes to the finest malt whiskies, there is rare – and very rare.

The bottle of the Macallan Lalique 55-year-old to be offered at Bonhams Whisky sale in Edinburgh on Tuesday 7 December falls squarely into the latter category. Numbered 412 out of a limited edition of 420, the decanter comes in a presentation case accompanied by a crystal stopper.

It is estimated at £65,000-85,000.

Martin Green, Bonhams head of whisky in Edinburgh, said: ‘Released in 2007, the 55-year-old was the second in the famous Macallan Lalique Six Pillars collection.

‘ The decanter is modelled on the Paquerettes Tiara perfume bottle, designed by René Lalique himself in 1910 for Roger & Gallet and the multicoloured crystal reflects the natural colour of the whisky within. This perfect marriage between two premier luxury brands has been described as legendary; many whisky collectors would agree.’

Other highlights of the sale include:

Three unique decanters of Glenfiddich 1979 exclusively drawn by Malt Master Brian Kinsman from a hand-selected cask, which has lain untouched in the Grant family warehouse since 1979.

Each hand-blown Baccarat crystal decanter is accompanied by a different motorsport experience at the Goodwood Estate. All the proceeds will go towards Race Against Dementia (RAD), the charity established by Scottish racing legend Sir Jackie Stewart and the official charity partner of the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard. RAD raises money to fund breakthrough and innovative dementia research. Each bottle is estimated at £6,500-10,000.



A bottle of Karuizawa Ruby Geisha-38 year old. Distilled by Karuizawa Distillery for Elixir Distillers. This is bottle 139 out of 223 and is offered in its original wooden presentation case. Estimate: £25,000-30,000.



A bottle of Port Ellen Casks of Distinction-40 year old-1979. Distilled and bottled by Port Ellen Distillery, Isle of Islay from a single cask. Bottle number 21 of 78, it too comes with its original wooden presentation case. Estimate: £18,000-22,000.

You can view the catalogue HERE.