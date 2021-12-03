Haggis maker steps in to save Christmas dinner

Those worrying they might not be able to get a turkey for Christmas as being offered a tasty Scots alternative.

‘No turkey? No panic. We have just the answer,# says James Masween of haggis producer, Macsween of Edinburgh.

With growing concerns surrounding shortages of fresh and frozen turkeys and traditional trimmings like pigs-in-blankets and stuffing, Macsween thinks it has all the ingredients to save Christmas dinner this year, including for vegans and vegetarians.

Producing over 1,334 tonnes of haggis this year alone, Macsween of Edinburgh has seen immense growth over the past year with an increase of 8% in Haggis production, meaning the company has enough to serve Christmas dinners across the UK.

Since launching the vegetarian haggis in 2017, sales have increased by 5% over the past year and they are expecting this to be a record Christmas.

Demand for vegan food continues to rise with pre-orders of vegan festive food up 700% last Christmas* and Macsween’s award-winning vegetarian gluten-free haggis is an ideal solution for vegetarians and vegans fed up with the same old meat-free loaf.

David Thomson, CEO of Food and Drink Federation Scotland said: ‘We have warned of unpredictable availability in the run-up to Christmas. Shoppers may find that individual food products and brands are not available in the weeks ahead.’

Scotland’s leading producer of Haggis has been taking a number of steps to manage supply challenges such as lorry driver shortages and factory staff shortages by enlisting all staff to load lorries and help pack the product ahead of what is expected to be a booming Christmas.

James Macsween, managing director of Macsween of Edinburgh, said: ‘We are pulling out all the stops to help save Britain’s Christmas dinner. We have all had to adapt throughout the pandemic, so why not adapt your Christmas dinner and let’s make haggis the star of the show this year?

‘Haggis is not just for Burns night. For those that love a traditional Christmas dinner, it can replace turkey as the centerpiece, our veggie haggis is a perfect alternative for stuffing or haggis bonbons are always a crowd-pleaser.

‘If you are looking for a tasty and wholesome alternative this Christmas then haggis is a highly adaptable dish that can serve a crowd or just a few people and is always a talking point.’

Macsween of Edinburgh is a third-generation family business that produces multi- award-winning products including classic haggis, gluten-free haggis, vegetarian and vegan-friendly haggis and black pudding. Nutritious, versatile and quick to cook, Macsween of Edinburgh’s products are perfect for adding a tasty and nutritious twist to a variety of recipes.