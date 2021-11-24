Park Row to launch limited edition Batman-inspired whisky

Holy alcoholic beverages, Batman! The Caped Crusader now has an official whisky.

Park Row, the DC Comics-inspired immersive restaurant in Soho, London, have launched a new and highly collectible single malt whisky to the market.

This limited-edition release from distillery Imperial, which closed in 2013, was bottled in 2019 aged 25 years by Speciality Drinks Ltd, with only 145 bottles available.

Inishtree, a fictional town in Scotland and home to Castle Wayne, pays homage to the Dark Knight’s Scottish heritage.

In the Batman comics, he came to Scotland with Robin in issue 198 of Detective Comics, published in August 1953, where the superhero became the Lord of Batmanor and fought the Loch Ness Monster. The character returned in 1998’s Batman: The Scottish Connection, illustrated by Scots artist Frank Quitely.

The whisky comes from the Imperial distillery in the nearby village of Carron. Imperial opened in 1897 producing some of the finest whisky in Speyside.

The name commemorates Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee, which occurred the same year. With the distillery demolished back in 2013, this rare whisky is one of only a handful of independent expressions available today.

This 1993 Imperial single malt has spent 25 years in a single refill bourbon barrel, before being bottled in 2019. Aromas of sugared almonds, biscuits, lemon curd and meadow flowers fill the nose. The palate offers notes of candy bracelets, sweet cream, cinnamon, buttermints and lemon zest.

With only 145 bottles available globally, this delicious, 25 year old limited-edition, closed-distillery single malt is truly a must have collectors item for whisky fans.

To register your interest for one of these rare bottlings priced at £495, the first ever whisky from DC Comics, email

inishtree@parkrowlondon.co.uk

Park Row is an immersive restaurant inspired by the DC Universe, located on Brewer Street in Soho. It opened in August 2021 and was created in partnership with Warner Bros Themed Entertainment and DC.