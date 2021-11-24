Chocs away in the latest episode of our podcast

This week we’re talking chocolate on the Scottish Field podcast.

As well as sharing details all about our latest issue, we learn how a healthy chocolate came to be produced in Scotland.

We meet Pure Heavenly founder, Stephen Conway, was inspired to launch the brand for his daughters, who are both dairy and gluten intolerant. He’s created a bar that’s got less than 1% sugar, and no dairy, gluten, soy or palm oil – and is made in Arbroath

We discuss our December issue, which highlights the best of the best in Scotland, whether food, drink, places to stay, and incredible items to purchase.

Our Christmas issue, which is packed full of festive gift ideas – for him, for her, for your pets, and everyone else.

We also mark 150 years since Henry Morgan Stanley found the missing Dr David Livingstone in Africa, and speak with Grant MacKenzie, interim director of the the David Livingstone Birthplace Museum, which re-opened in July

this year after a lengthy £9.1 million revamp.

