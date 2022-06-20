Peter Ranscombe takes his weekly look at the latest whisky releases.

HIBS fans can now toast their team with the first exclusive whisky bottled for them by the club’s new spirits partner, Gleann Mòr.

The company – whose head office is just a few streets from Hibernian’s Easter Road pitch – has filled 350 bottles of its Whisky Row Smooth & Sweet blended malt for fans.

The Scotch is a mix of single malts from the Highlands and Speyside.

Greg Urquhart, manager at Gleann Mòr Spirits, said: “We are extremely proud to offer this first special edition Whisky Row as part of our exciting new relationship with Hibs.

“The whisky has been specially chosen for fans to enjoy, and the unique presentation box will make it a unique souvenir that we know supporters everywhere will cherish.”

Bowmore revs up Aston Martin link

The latest link-up comes between Bowmore and Aston Martin, which together have produced Arc-52.

The latest link-up comes between Bowmore and Aston Martin, which together have produced Arc-52.

It features a rather groovy-shaped decanter, filled with 52-year-old whisky that’s aged in a fifty-fifty mix of American oak hogsheads and European oak butts.

One hundred of the decanters have been filled, and they’re going on sale later this summer at £65,000 each – plus duty and value-added tax.

Things that make you go ‘Mmmm…’



Staying firmly in the luxury segment of the market, and The Macallan has added to its “M Collection”.

New for 2022 is the “M Copper”, which joins the “M” and the “M Black”.

“M Copper” is designed to emphasise the influence of The Macallan’s “curiously small spirit stills” – which is reflected in the spirit descriptions “banana” and “pear drops” appearing in the distillery’s tasting notes for the new Scotch.

“M Copper” – which was aged in a mix of ex-bourbon and virgin oak casks – tips the scales at £6,250, followed by “M Black” at £5,700, and “M” at a slightly-more-modest £5,000.

And finally…

You wait ages for an island rum – and then two come along at once.

Hot on the heals of the Vintage Malt Whisky Company’s release of Geal, Islay’s first rum, Isle of Barra Distillers last night released its Island Dark Rum.

Founders Michael and Katie Morrison used their signature carrageen seaweed as a botanical in the rum, alongside coconut, cardamon, cloves, lemon, and orange peel.

