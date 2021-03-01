New podcast lifts the lid on the passion of whisky

A new monthly podcast series from anCnoc whisky is set to lift the lid on the passion, process and personalities that go into making some of the world’s most expertly crafted products.

Knock Tales Whisky Podcast with Gordon Bruce will hear the Knockdhu distillery manager enjoy a dram and a bit of ‘craic’ with fellow makers and craft obsessives from around the world, getting to the bottom of Gordon’s favourite topic: making things well.

Listeners will hear Gordon fire up the mic from his distillery desk in Knock, Aberdeenshire on the first #WhiskyWednesday of every month, chatting to a different guest in each episode.

They’ll be exploring what drives people to make things the traditional way, with no compromise or shortcuts – including tales from Gordon’s own life dedicated to making anCnoc whisky.

The first episode will be available from Wednesday 3 March on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and others, and will feature Gordon discussing all things single malt with Texan and fellow distiller Jared Himstedt from Balcones Distillery in Waco.

Founded just 12 years ago and leading the new wave of American single malts, Jared shares the story of what drew him to whisky, building Balcones Distillery from scratch, his love of recycled kit and what inspires him to make the very best whisky every day in the heart of Texas.

Their conversation is revealing. Whilst Knockdhu and Balcones Distilleries couldn’t be more different, when it comes to what matters as whisky makers, Gordon and Jared are of one mind: it’s all about community, collaboration, creativity and the huge kick they get out of producing a product that goes out into the world for people to enjoy.

Gordon says: ‘I find it fascinating to talk to people who, like me, are obsessed with the detail of how things are made and what makes a great product that stands the test of time. This podcast is all about my curiosity in how that’s done, and the little things that make a difference, and not just when it comes to whisky.

‘I’ll be telling my own tales from Knockdhu, and chatting to people who put their heart and soul into making crafted products, whatever they may be, and the people who appreciate and celebrate them around the world.

‘Jared was a brilliant first guest, a man who shares so many of my beliefs when it comes to the importance of tradition, technique and the people at the heart of your production community. Anyone with an interest in whisky, creativity and what it takes to start distilling whisky from scratch is going to love hearing his story.’

The themes of craft and creativity continue into the artwork anCnoc has commissioned to accompany the new podcast: drawings of Gordon (accompanied by one of his beloved distillery dogs) plus each of his guests, captured by New York-based Scottish illustrator Peter Arkle.

Likewise, the podcast soundtrack features a special track that’s close to Gordon’s heart: Wet Field Day by award-winning Scottish indie folk band Elephant Sessions, in which his son Mark Bruce plays guitar.

Listen to the trailer for Knock Tales Whisky Podcast with Gordon Bruce HERE.