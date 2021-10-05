New Balvenie can be bought by Clink* and collect

The newest addition to The Balvenie’s acclaimed Stories range, The Balvenie Week of Peat 17 Year Old, is now available exclusively on Clink*.

This is a new online spirit shopping site created by independent family-owned distiller, William Grant & Sons.

Following the rapid rise in online shopping, William Grant & Sons created Clink* to give drinkers direct access to its range of premium spirits including The Balvenie, Glenfiddich, Monkey Shoulder and Hendricks Gin. By monitoring online search behaviours, Clink* provides a tailored offering that can match current trends to drinks selections, serving recommendations and gift ideas.

The Balvenie Week of Peat 17 year old is a limited edition and is initially available exclusively on Clink* for just a few weeks.

It is the latest addition to the Stories range, a collection of single malts that celebrates human stories of endeavour and unexpected twists, as told by its craftsmen at the distillery in Dufftown, Scotland.

The Week of Peat is an evolution of The Balvenie Peat Week Aged 14 Years, which launched globally in 2019. It was originally inspired by distillery manager Ian Millar installing a peat burner at Balvenie. For one week each year, the distillery creates peated whisky using Speyside peat, the result is a classic Balvenie expression balancing sweet peat smoke with notes of citrus and honey.

Global Brand Ambassador, Gemma Paterson said: ‘The Balvenie Distillery is built on the stories that are told from one generation of craftsmen to the next. The Week of Peat 17 year old is a great example of this and is a classic Balvenie with added smoky, peaty notes underpinned by the distinctively honeyed character of The Balvenie This is a limited release that is sure to excite fans of The Balvenie and single malt drinkers in general.’

Dominic Parfitt, head of e-commerce at William Grant & Sons, said: ‘Giving access to exclusive products like The Balvenie Week of Peat 17 year old is exactly what our new shopping site Clink* is all about. As we gain insights into shoppers’ habits we want to offer them exclusive access to our spirits, as well as virtual access to the distilleries and behind the scene footage, and all the ingredients they need for drinks and cocktails in a one-stop-shop.’

The Balvenie Week of Peat, 17-year-old (49.4% ABV) is now available from The Balvenie Stories Week of Peat 17 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky at Clink* priced £115.