National Whisky Festival of Scotland ready to return

The National Whisky Festival of Scotland has officially confirmed the return of its live exhibition events in 2021.

Two editions of the popular Scottish cultural festival are scheduled to take place, in Aberdeen and Edinburgh later this year.

Keen to follow successful inaugural events in both cities, as well as the sell out success of the annual NWF Glasgow event (part of Celtic Connections) NWF will finally be making its way back to Aberdeen Music Hall on Saturday 18 September before debuting at Edinburgh’s Summerhall on Saturday 11 December.

Across two extensive three-and-a-half hour sessions each event will showcase dozens of exhibitors from many of the most exciting and innovative names from across the industry spectrum, each bringing with them an diverse range of incredible whiskies and guest spirits – all of which are available to try and included in the ticket price.

Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or a curious newcomer, you can expect a relaxed day of exploration, celebration and tasting alongside a full programme of live entertainment – including specially-curated live music, tasting masterclasses and presentations by brand ambassadors and industry experts as well as pop-up food + drink vendors and craft stalls.

Tirst batch of distillers and independent bottlers set to attend this year’s Aberdeen edition, which features many returning NWF favourites as well as some new additions:

Angus Dundee; Douglas Laing; Eden Mill; Frasier of Scotland; The Glenallachie; Glen Scotia; J.G Thomson; Mackmyra; Lady of the Glen; Lindores Abbey; Loch Lomond Whiskies; Paul John; Scotch Malt Whisky Society; SPEY; and the Glasgow Distillery Company.

NWF Festival co-ordinator Gareth Croll said: ‘We are excited beyond belief to finally be returning to both Aberdeen and Edinburgh again this year!

‘Collaboration and celebration with those around us is vitally important to what we do and while it’s great that so many have done their bit to keep events like ours alive virtually over the last 18 months, we are excited to once again be walking into the dynamic world of physical whisky events.

‘Our Aberdeen edition is one of our most popular events and we are absolutely delighted at the prospect of returning to the city and sharing a whisky with our friends in the North East once again. Meanwhile, Edinburgh Summerhall is a brand new venue for us and will provide the perfect atmosphere for our newest NWF event in the capital this December. We can’t wait to show you all what we have in store.’

The full line-up and music/masterclass programmes for each session will be announced in the run up to each edition.

For tickets and more details visit nationalwhiskyfestival.scot