A musical replacement for the Braemar Gathering

An alternative event has been lined up as a replacement for this year’s cancelled Braemar Gathering.

St Margaret’s Braemar will host a packed weekend of music, piping and highland dancing from 3-5 September as ‘Nae Games Weekend’ takes place in lieu of the world-famous Braemar Gathering.

In normal years over 10,000 spectators, including Her Majesty the Queen, descend upon the village in the first weekend of September to cheer on competitors from across the globe in athletic events and traditional arts.

With the Gathering cancelled for the second year in face of the Covid-19 pandemic, visitors to Deeside will still get the chance to witness the best of Scottish culture at St Margaret’s — a unique performance venue in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park.

Fiddle genius Charlie Mckerron (Session A9 and Capercaillie) will get toes tapping on Friday 3 September as he’s joined by some of the most talented musicians from the contemporary trad music scene.

Saturday 4 September sees Braemar-born Peter Grant of ‘The Highlanders’ take centre stage to talk about his life as an Army Pipe Major and perform some music on the bagpipes. Peter Grant was in the international spotlight earlier this year, piping the lament at the funeral of HRH the Duke of Edinburgh.

A performance of highland dancing will also take place at St Margaret’s on Saturday afternoon, giving visitors to Braemar the authentic Highland Games experience.

North East folksinging sensation Iona Fyfe and current BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year Michael Biggins headline Saturday night, and composer and conductor Paul Mealor returns to Braemar on Sunday 5 September with his world-class Caritas Choir.

Looking ahead to Nae Games Weekend, St Margaret’s Trustee, singer and broadcaster Fiona Kennedy OBE said: ‘Few events can beat the atmosphere of the Braemar Gathering. But this year we have the chance to do something a wee bit different at St Margaret’s – showcasing the very best of Scottish music and dance over Nae Games Weekend.

‘From footstompin’ fiddle music, to piping, highland dancing and a truly world-class choir — there is a packed programme to look forward to. Despite continuing challenges, nae games shouldn’t mean nae fun. So be sure to book your tickets today and come over the hills to Braemar this September.’

St Margaret’s is a performance, arts and heritage venue situated in the village of Braemar.

Programme for Nae Games Weekend:

Friday 3 September

7.30pm to 10pm – Charlie McKerron and Friends

Saturday 4 September

1pm – 2pm – In Conversation with Pipe Major Peter Grant

3.30pm – 5pm – Highland Dancing

7.30pm – 10pm – Iona Fyfe and Michael Biggins

Sunday 5 September

3.30pm – 5pm – Caritas Choir with Paul Mealor

Tickets and further details of all events taking place over Nae Games

Weekend are available online at the St Margaret’s Braemar website.