National whisky festival all ready to return

The National Whisky Festival of Scotland returns to Aberdeen Music Hall this weekend.

It will take place on Saturday 18 September as the festival makes its long-awaited return to live events.

Keen to follow successful inaugural events in the city, as well as the sell out success of the festival’s annual NWF Glasgow event (part of Celtic Connections) the National Whisky Festival will finally be making its way back to the beautiful Aberdeen Music Hall for a suitably celebration of Scotland’s national drink.

Further to the first exhibitor announcement last month, NWF Aberdeen has announced two new masterclasses across both sessions, offering visitors the opportunity to dive a little deeper into their whisky tasting experience.

The first will see Scotch Malt Whisky Society host a blind tasting of five single cask whiskies hand-picked from the SMWS vaults, where attendees will explore what it is that makes single casks so unique and delve into the world of flavour profiles in whisky.

There will also be an opportunity to join Gary Mills, global ambassador for Glen Scotia, who will lead whisky enthusiasts as they taste their way through the distillery’s core range and hear the full story of their native Campbeltown, before ending with a sample of the award winning Glen Scotia 25 Year Old Single Malt – which won’t be available anywhere else in our festivals.

Elsewhere, across the main programme, each three-and-a-half hour session will showcase dozens of exhibitors from many of the most exciting and innovative names from across the industry spectrum, each bringing with them a diverse range of incredible whiskies and guest spirits – all of which are available to try and included in the ticket price.

NWF is delighted to announce the full and final batch of distillers and independent bottlers set to attend his year’s Aberdeen Edition, which features many returning festival favourites as well as some exciting new additions:

Angus Dundee; Bunnahabhain; Cardrona; Chocolate Tree; Deanston; Douglas Laing; Eden Mill; Elixir Distillers x Fierce Brewery; FIODH – The Whisky Watch; Frasier Liqueur; Glen Moray; GlenAllachie; Glen Scotia; J.G Thomson; Lady of the Glen; Lindores Abbey; Loch Lomond Mackmyra; Orchid Cocktails; Paul John; Scotch Malt Whisky Society and SPEY.

A spokesman said: ‘It’s been a long time coming but the NWF team are absolutely thrilled to be heading back to Aberdeen to host the first NWF event of 2021.

‘The prospect of getting together again and celebrating what we all love about Scottish culture – and of course exploring and sharing some of the best whiskies in the world with you all – is incredibly exciting and we can’t wait!’

For full event information, tickets and Covid guidelines visit their website HERE.

The National Whisky Festival of Scotland: Edinburgh Edition will take place on Saturday 11 December.