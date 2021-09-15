May the Forth Valley Food Festival be with you

Forth Valley Food Festival will return for the fourth year in a row this October.

The annual event will run during the school October break, from Saturday 9 to Sunday 17 October.

This year’s full line-up is still being finalised, but foodies and families can look forward to some food science inspired events for the first time in a cross over with Stirling Science Festival (14-16 October).

Forth Valley Food and Drink coordinator and cook, Carolyn McGill will be running an introduction to molecular gastronomy workshop as part of the festival programme.

The free session on Friday 15 October will be aimed at budding chefs, aged 10 and up.

Carolyn said: ‘We’re going to have fun exploring the physics and chemistry of cooking. We’ll be creating edible pearls, spheres and foams with produce from our local larder.

‘Molecular Gastronomy might seem a radical style of cookery, but it’s easier than you think.

‘So, if you want to be the next Heston Blumenthal or dream of opening a Michelin Star gastro restaurant in Stirling one day, then come along and get started on this new adventure in gastronomy.’

Rox Madeira of Trossachs Wild Apothecary in Aberfoyle will also be running two events with a natural science theme, including one on fermentation.

Rox said: ‘We’re now learning the amazing benefits of including fermented foods in our diet, such as better immunity and improved mental health. But it isn’t a new phenomenon, it’s something our ancestors across many cultures have always done.

‘Don’t be scared of it, there are many well known foods that are fermented such as yogurt, coffee and chocolate. Fermentation breaks down sugars to create interesting and complex flavours.’

This year’s festival line-up also includes an online whisky tasting event with local drinks experts 15PL.

As well as sampling some of the region’s finest whisky, participants will learn all about Forth Valley’s whisky heritage.

15PL Whisky Consultant Dea Mcleod said: ‘Forth Valley has played an important role in the history of Scottish and Irish whisky making – a story that resonates around the whisky loving world. Join our online tasting when we’ll take you on a journey through time and taste from the comfort of your own home.’

Other events being planned include:

a producers’ market at Knockraich Farm, Fintry showcasing local food.

cider making and tasting sessions with Allanwater Brewhouse, Bridge of Allan.

a cook school masterclass with Old Leckie Farm, Gargunnock and the Inn at Kippen.

an online cook along with Bannockburn House.

artisan breadmaking with Bakery in the Castle, Camphill Blair Drummond.

dinner with the Christie Quartet at The Woodhouse, Kippen.

A special food trail map has also been developed, to encourage locals and tourists to explore Forth Valley’s finest urban and rural food and drink destinations on bike or foot. While Forth Valley and Lomond LEADER has also made funding available to participating food and drink businesses.

Douglas Johnston, chair of the LEADER Local Action Group, said: ‘This is our fourth and arguably most important festival year. Our local food and drink businesses need our support now more than ever to bounce back from Covid-19.

‘We hope the festival and map will encourage people to discover and savour the fantastic cuisine on their doorstep.’

To express an interesting in hosting an event as part of this year’s festival programme email hello@forthvalleyfoodanddrink.org

For further information about this year’s festival visit www.forthvalleyfoodanddrink.org/festival.