Loch Lomond and the Water of Life

In a welcome reminder that there will be economic life after the lockdown, Glen Luss Distillery has announced an initial round of crowdfunding for the company’s new micro-distillery at Luss on Loch Lomond. When it opens in May 2021, it will be the first distillery and brewery within the Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park.

Plans are already in place to produce a single malt Scotch whisky, locally sourced botanical infused gin, aged and new make rums, small batch vodka and a collection of craft beers.

The initial round of crowdfunding closes on the 4th May 2020. Investors will become members of the Founders’ Club and receive a range of benefits including private tours, distilling masterclasses, early access to new products, inaugural first releases, and an invitation to an annual private members’ event.