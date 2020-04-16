Pizza of the action

More news of another Scottish Field favourite doing their bit for the community during the lockdown. This time it’s outdoors events organiser David Fox-Pitt, the man who gave us the Caledonian Challenge and the KIndrochit Quadrathlon – who has stepped up to the plate.

Fox-Pitt has been making pizzas at a primary school in Dundee which is open for children of key workers and children, and is providing grocery grab bags for children to take home. He has also been delivering grab bags direct to Kings Cross Hospital in Dundee, with each bag containing the basics for a couple of meals, which should allow NHS staff to get home after a long shift without having to queue at shops for something to eat.

People are already supporting this initiative in a multitude of ways, from gifting the flour and making the dough to helping with the grocery grab bags, but anyone who wishes to contribute or to donate to fund the continuing provision of these bags can do so via www.siobhanstrust.uk