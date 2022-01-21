Johnnie Walker’s Blue Label release for Lunar New Year

Johnnie Walker has launched an exclusive Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year limited edition.

The stunning 2022 limited edition design created by Chinese artist Shan Jiang celebrates the year of the Tiger.

The intricate illustrations by Shan Jiang are dedicated to the one who never walks alone… to the one whose steps inspire yours. With imagery paying homage to the Tiger as a symbol of strength and progress, and the majestic animal depicted with golden wings, recalling the famous Chinese idiom.

The visuals are completed with the Tiger high amongst the mountain clouds, ascending towards the modern metropolis – a sign of prosperity and progress, signifying good fortune for all in the year to come.

Artist Shan Jiang said: ‘In the last two years we’ve triumphed over tremendous challenges. I used that thought to look to the year ahead with positivity and use Chinese mythology and the idea of progress, of always moving forward, to inspire my designs and discover ideas from my culture that resonate with Johnnie Walker.

‘That is why I chose the Tiger with wings for Johnnie Walker Blue Label, it’s a common Chinese saying. My mother and father immediately came to mind, they have always supported me as an artist no matter how things were going, they gave me great strength to achieve – like the winged Tiger ascending above the mountains to the sky. It gives me energy to think of this and to create something beautiful from this idea.’

Shan Jiang’s intricate illustration is matched by the rare whiskies and centuries of craft that creates the rich fruity flavours; perfectly balanced smoke found in every bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

He said: ‘I like to think that the thought and time that goes into my designs echo the craft of Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Inside every bottle of Blue Label are rare, handpicked whiskies – each bringing distinctive character. I hope to bring that to my work.’

Johnnie Walker Blue Label is a velvety smooth and vibrant Scotch whisky with layers of fruit, spice and long, lingering smokiness.

Only 1 in 10,000 casks in their unparalleled reserves of over 10 million maturing Scotch whiskies has the richness and character required to intricately craft Johnnie Walker Blue Label, including some irreplaceable casks from long-closed ‘ghost’ distilleries.

This limited edition design is available in selected markets globally. Johnnie Walker is also launching John Walker & Sons King George V Lunar New Year Limited Edition Design and a John Walker & Sons XR 21 Lunar New Year Limited Edition Design – both illustrated by Shan Jiang.