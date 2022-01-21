Burns Supper in a box available across the UK

Burns fans throughout the UK are in for a treat this month as haggis, neeps and tatties meals will be available outwith Scotland for the first time.

A new Burns Box, created by ready meal brand McIntosh of Strathmore, will be available exclusively in Aldi supermarkets across England and Wales for a limited period, as well as in the Forfar-based company’s home Scottish market.

Launched to help the nation’s Bard lovers celebrate Burns Night, wherever they may be, the special boxes will lift the pressure off proceedings with a tasty Recipe style meal box ready heat and eat.

Created using the family’s traditional haggis recipe and locally grown potatoes and neeps where possible, the celebratory packs will provide a delicious taste of Scotland in an easy to serve format.

Julie Nisbet, managing director of McIntosh of Strathmore, which has been leading the Scottish chilled food sector for over 40 years, explains: ‘Burns Night has become increasingly popular throughout the UK, so we are thrilled that Aldi is supporting our bid to help people celebrate. At a time when many people have had to curb their annual parties and events, our Burns Boxes bring a sense of occasion for those looking to celebrate at home – solo or with family and friends.

‘Our haggis, neeps and tatties meals have always been a firm favourite with our loyal Scottish customers, so it’s exciting to introduce new people to the brand. Our deal with Aldi underlines our long-term ambition to grow the business outside of Scotland.’

McIntosh of Strathmore Burns Boxes (meat only versions) are available from Aldi in England, Scotland and Wales RRP: £3.79.

Their Haggis, Neeps and Tatties packs (which includes a vegetarian/vegan versions) are available across Scotland in Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, co-op, Scotmid, NIsa and Spar (chilled aisle and Burns displays).

For more details visit www.mcintoshfoods.com