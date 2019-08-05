Glenmorangie named Whisky of the Year

A prized vintage Glenmorangie whisky has been crowned ‘Whisky of the Year’ at a renowned industry challenge.

Glenmorangie Grand Vintage Malt 1991’s plummy depths earned it the highest score at the International Whisky Competition (IWC).

Awarding it 97 points out of 100, the IWC also named Dr Bill Lumdsen, director of distilling, whisky creation and whisky stocks at The Glenmorangie Company, their ‘Master Distiller of the Year’ for his work in bringing the whisky to life.

Glenmorangie Grand Vintage Malt 1991 is the fourth limited release in Glenmorangie’s exclusive Bond House No. 1 vintage collection, created from some of the Distillery’s most prestigious parcels of aged whisky.

This mellow, fruity 26-year-old single malt unites two profoundly different whiskies – one long finished in oloroso sherry casks, the other in burgundy casks.

Head judge Sebastien Gavillet praised the expression’s ‘sublime nose and extremely rich and complex palate’, adding, ‘quite possibly one of the top ten whiskies I’ve sampled in my life’.

The distillery’s highland home, Glenmorangie House, is offering tasting stays. After exploring the Distillery, guests can enjoy a sumptuous Scottish dinner while savouring a dram of Glenmorangie Grand Vintage 1991. Head chef John Wilson specialises in dishes which bring out the best in Glenmorangie’s single malt.

Dr Bill said: ‘I’m thrilled to see our mellow, plummy Glenmorangie Grand Vintage Malt 1991 named Whisky of the Year. I hope whisky lovers will take the opportunity to enjoy tasting our whiskies in the tranquillity of Glenmorangie House. I’d recommend sampling them over dinner, to discover how pairing our expressions with different dishes can deliciously enhance their tastes.’