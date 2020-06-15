Glencairn toasts iconic glass’s 20th birthday

A WHISKY glass that’s become a firm favourite with Scotch fans will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year with the official opening of its expanded factory and its first series of podcasts.

Raymond Davidson, who founded Glencairn Crystal Studio, wanted a glass that would “encourage the user to fully appreciate the nose and palate of a whisky, whilst being an aesthetically pleasing object”.

Now, more than three million of the glasses are sold each year in 140 countries.

Davidson has refurbished and extended his site in East Kilbride to cope with rising demand, with the work undertaken by local businesses.

He will release new versions of the glass this year, with his company also undertaking a special fundraising initiative for its chosen charities.

