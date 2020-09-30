Glencairn marks 20th birthday with coloured glasses

GLENCAIRN Crystal Studio is marking the 20th anniversary of its eponymous glass by launching a range of colours.

The family-owned company released a limited edition black Glencairn glass last year and has now added blue, gold, green and red glasses to its line-up.

The five colours are going on sale individually and as a six-pack for blind tastings alongside the traditional clear glass.

Scott Davidson, new product development director and son of Glencairn Crystal founder Raymond Davidson, said: “We were blown away by the massive success of our limited edition black Glencairn glass last year, which sold out almost immediately.

“So, in response to public demand, our 20th anniversary gift to loyal fans of the Glencairn glass across the world is the introduction of this colourful new range, which is here to stay.

“Not only are the coloured glasses a fun addition to any drinks cabinet, tasting your dram blind is the perfect way to develop your senses and to learn all about the wonderful world of whisky.”

