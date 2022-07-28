Gin, rum, and whisky brands unveil new looks

THREE of Scotland’s gin, rum, and whisky labels have revealed fresh designs for their bottles.

Isle of Raasay Distillery took inspiration from its island’s geology for its new bottle.

The shape of its glass is moulded from real rocks, fossils, and Raasay juniper.

Local botanist Stephen Bungard helped the distillery hand-pick juniper on the island, which influenced the gin recipe’s development, alongside its nine botanicals.

Meanwhile, Lockerbie-based Ninefold Distillery is relaunching its core range of rums.

Its new bottle was created by freelance designer Ed Bell.

As well as being bespoke, it’s also 35% lighter than the distillery’s previous bottle, reducing its carbon footprint.

Owner and head distillery Kit Carruthers has been making rum from sugar cane molasses since 2019.

And finally, whisky giant Glenmorangie has also unveiled a fresh design for its core range.

The new bottle features “wider shoulders” and “a tapered neck and stopper”.

Its new labels split its name across four lines of text.

The new design from Glenmorangie, which is owned by French luxury goods giant LVMH, is due to hit shops next month.

