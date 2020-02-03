First complete set of Glenfarclas goes to auction

A complete set of 43 bottles from the legendary Glenfarclas Family Casks leads Bonhams Fine Whisky in Edinburgh on Wednesday 4 March.

Estimated at £140,000-180,000, this is the first complete set ever offered at auction.

Glenfarclas launched The Family Casks in 2007 in an edition of 43 bottles containing whisky distilled every year between 1952-1994 and have released bottles periodically ever since.

The whiskies have proved very popular particularly with people celebrating special events like birthdays or wedding anniversaries.

The distillery is no longer releasing bottles from some years e.g. 1952 and 1953 because the supply is exhausted.

Bonhams Whisky specialist in Edinburgh Martin Green said: ‘The Glenfarclas Family Casks presents a wonderful range of tastes, colours and aromas.

‘The complete, original 1952-1994 set has never been seen at auction before and with some years no longer in production, the sale offers a unique opportunity to acquire a collection that will be increasingly difficult to build up in any other way.’

The whisky sale will take place at Bonham’s, 22 Queen Street, Edinburgh, on Wednesday 4 March at 11am.