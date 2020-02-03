Matt Baker to host Sir David Attenborough Edinburgh event

BAFTA award winning television presenter Matt Baker is today announced as the host of the Hunter Foundation’s charity dinner with Sir David Attenborough next month.

Matt will join a number of famous faces in Edinburgh on Tuesday 18 February, with Grammy award winning Nicola Benedetti CBE and Hue and Cry both performing during the event.

Organised by Sir Tom Hunter’s philanthropy, The Hunter Foundation, the charity dinner will take place at the National Museum of Scotland. As host for the evening Matt will interview keynote speaker Sir David Attenborough live on stage, as well as facilitating the wider event.

Throughout his career Matt has been given the opportunity to interview Sir David Attenborough and Nicola Benedetti, having built a relationship with each from his time on Blue Peter early in his career.

A long-time supporter of BBC Children In Need, Matt will also be bringing a number of children who have been involved in The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge to the event. In 2019 THF pledged to donate an additional 40p for every £1 donated by the public to the Rickshaw Challenge, before donating a total of £3 million to the cause which brought the 2019 charitable total to £8.5 million.

Matt said: ‘I’m honoured to have been invited by Sir Tom and the Hunter Foundation to host An Evening with Sir David Attenborough. I’ve interviewed Sir David on many occasions over the years from Blue Peter to The One Show. It has been a joy to witness how he inspires, educates and connects with every generation, something that we will experience on stage as we discuss what we can all do to make our world a better place.

‘Harking back to those early days of Blue Peter, I remember an incredibly talented musician by the name of Nicola Benedetti who performed for us live on the show. I’ve followed Nicola’s career with great interest since then and I’m delighted that she too will be with us, fresh from her success at the Grammys! We’ll also discover the great work Nicola is doing from the global platform where she now stands.

‘Amongst the audience of those who have gone above and beyond, Team Rickshaw will be present – a team of youngsters who have benefited from Children In Need in the past who cycle a rickshaw hundreds of miles to raise awareness for their projects and to raise vital funds for BBC Children In Need. This is a cause incredibly close to my heart ever since I first set off from Edinburgh Castle nine years ago and something Sir Tom has been a great supporter of, helping us raise over £36 million to date.’

Sir Tom Hunter said: ‘When considering who we would like to host our event with Sir David Attenborough, Matt was the first person we thought of. With a long history of supporting charities across the UK and a wealth of experience interviewing celebrities and influencers including Sir David, I’m looking forward to joining forces with Matt once again to deliver An Evening with Sir David Attenborough.’

With an audience of up to 800 delegates expected for the dinner, there are limited tables remaining. Available to purchase from £5,000, requests for tables should be made to Lux Events by contacting elise@luxevents.co.uk

The event is supported by Royal Bank of Scotland.