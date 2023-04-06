Fife Arms whisky expert makes ‘Women of the Year’ list

A WHISKY expert from The Fife Arms hotel in Braemar has been included in Code Hospitality’s “Women of the Year” list.

Katy Fennema, who is the venue’s whisky ambassador, uses her vast expertise to create cocktails and host tastings that showcase the hotel’s 365 whiskies.

The former classical musician said: “It is lovely to have the opportunity to introduce people to whisky – its stories, how it’s made, and the people who make it.”

Roberta Hall-McCarron, chef-owner of both The Little Chartroom and Eleanore resaurants in Edinburgh, and Rachel Rowley, owner and co-founder of the Ballintaggart restaurant and cookery school in Perthshire, were also included on the list.

More than 500 nominations were received for the list, which is now in its fifth year and was known previously as the “100 Most Influential Women in Hospitality”.

Adam Hyman, founder of Code Hospitality, said the award ceremony is a reminder of the amazing things that women are doing every day, and the “meaningful change and impact” they have on the hospitality industry.

He said: “We are thrilled to reveal the winners of the Code Hospitality’s Women of the Year list for 2023.

“This year has been all about championing the unsung female heroes of our industry.

“All of the women in this year’s list often do not get the recognition for what they do.”

