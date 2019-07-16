Do you fancy trying more than 40 whiskies for us?

If you have a passion for whisky, then Scottish Field needs you!

We are seeking readers of all levels of experience in malts to help us choose three readers’ choice whiskies which will be entered into the Scottish Field Whisky Challenge Grand Final later in the year.

Ahead of the annual Scottish Field Whisky Challenge, we are now looking to recruit readers with a passion for whisky to become members of a unique Scottish Field consumer group.

From this process we will select up to 10 readers to attend a special Readers’ Challenge day, where they will blind taste whiskies selected by you, the industry, and choose their top 10 by voting according to the same criteria used in our Summer Challenge.

This will take place on Monday, 5 August, at the Scotch Malt Whisky Society in Edinburgh. Lunch will be provided, as well as having the chance to sample more than 40 whiskies.

The top three whiskies will then be automatically entered into the Grand Final.