Distillery buys Bonnie Prince Charlie’s island hideout

North Uist Distillery has bought Nunton Steadings on Benbecula, where Bonnie Prince Charlie hid following the Battle of Culloden.

Master distiller Jonny Ingledew and creative director Kate MacDonald now want to turn the steading into a distillery and visitors’ centre.

They want to make whisky from locally-grown bere barley, as well producing their Downpour gin, which they launched last year.

Ingledew and MacDonald plan to run a crowdfunding campaign to raise money to buy a still and other equipment, filling a single cask from each production run.

Ingledew said: “Our main goal has always been to put the islands on the whisky map and therefore we are incredibly excited to have secured Nunton Steadings which will allow us to fulfill our whisky dream.”

Read more Scotch news and reviews on Scottish Field’s whisky pages.