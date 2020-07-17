‘Wellbeing manager’ sets sail on Fingal

FLOATING luxury hotel Fingal has appointed its first “wellbeing manager” as it prepares to reopen on 22 July.

Mari-Nel Scorer will be responsible for ensuring that “overnight guests, and local diners, continue to enjoy a unique, luxurious and seamless experience onboard”.

Scorer will take on the new role in addition to her duties as front-of-house manager.

Fingal, which is moored in Leith, was a Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) tender that underwent a £5 million refit in 2019 by the team behind The Royal Yacht Britannia.

Scorer said: “We’ve introduced some small changes to help guests feel more at ease while eating out in public again, but our core dining experience, luxury cabins and values remain reassuringly unchanged.”

Andrew Thomson, head of Fingal, added: “We wish Mari-Nel every success in her additional role as our first wellbeing manager.

“As we reopen our doors, we hope to reinforce Fingal’s reputation for outstanding service and a truly world-class guest experience delivered by Mari-Nel and our dedicated crew.”

