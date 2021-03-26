Barra Distillery reveals its £5million plans

Isle of Barra Distillers have revealed plans to build a whisky and gin distillery on the island.

They plan a £5 million distillery, with a visitor centre, which is expected to bring at least 30 jobs on the island and generate tourism both locally and further afield.

Kate and Michael Morrison started developing the plans for a gin and whisky distillery on Barra in 2016.

They said: ‘The estimated cost of the build is £5m, including Architects’ fees, which is expected to generate whisky sales of at least £29.8m within the first 10 years.

‘Once built, it is planned that the whisky distillery will produce a minimum of 100,000 LPA per year (Litres Pure Alcohol) with an estimate of 800 casks (each 200 litres) filled, with expectations that production could double with the addition an increased workforce.

‘Our distillery will house a one-tonne single malt installation and re-home our existing 300 litre gin still “Ada” with all necessary plant for bottling and bonded warehousing.

‘Along with the production facilities to produce over 300,000 bottles of single malt, our distillery will also include a visitor centre incorporating a retail area, information centre, café/bar area that will welcome families into our unique distillery story.

‘We believe this is key to building a community environment welcoming both local residents as well as tourists. It is important to us that the local community are supportive of our venture, so that they too can join us on our journey.’

Alan Winchester has joined the team as master distiller, with 43 years’ service to the industry behind him, working for some of the most famous whisky distilleries in the world, he has continually pushed the boundaries within the industry. Alan has a Fellowship from the Institute of Brewing and Distilling in Scotland and leads unique and immersive tastings at each year’s Spirit of Speyside Festival.

Forsyth’s, one of the world leaders in the supply of distillation equipment, are also working with the distillery. Originally only operating in the whisky industry of Speyside, Forsyth’s is now recognised on a worldwide basis.

Michael and Kate added: ‘Our chosen architects for this project Denham/Benn have established themselves within the distillery sector following the successful completion of the new Lagg Distillery on Arran.

‘Since then, the practice has earned a growing reputation for their innovative approach and inherent understanding of the client brief. Their ability to produce sensitive contemporary design is coupled with invaluable experience with island-based projects.’

