Salt & Chilli Oriental opens in the West End

A new pop-up has opened on Glasgow’s Dumbarton Road serving up Chinese classics alongside curious fusion concoctions, mixing conventional Hong Kong street food with a strong dose of modern Glasgow attitude.

Spearheaded by celebrity chef Jimmy Lee and his team from award winning Lychee Oriental, Salt & Chilli Oriental opens in the former Ninja Turtles Pizzeria site at 911 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow.

The takeaway restaurant offers a taste of Hong Kong’s frills-free street food with a menu packed with flavours including Tangy Peking Ribs; Chicken Satay with Spicy Dip, Bao filled Katsu Chicken or Pulled Aromatic Duck as well as the signature ‘Salt & Chilli Menu’ with options of Chicken, King Prawn, Crab, Calamari or Tofu Salt & Chilli – all served with Yutaka Slaw.

Baos start from £4.50 each, small bites for £5 and rice boxes including Katsu Chicken Curry and Macau Beef Curry from £8.

Chef Jimmy Lee said: ‘Cantonese street food has been reimagined, remastered, and given a playful twist at Salt & Chilli Oriental. Our menu is jam-packed with must-try items, and it’s a welcome addition to the West End’s thriving culinary scene. We’ve already been inundated with online bookings, and we can’t wait to see how the community in the West End and beyond reacts.’

The pop-up prides itself on using traditional Chinese cooking techniques and natural, fresh ingredients to create a superior dining experience.

Chef Jimmy Lee is also the owner and head chef of the leading Cantonese Glasgow restaurant Lychee Oriental. He has a clutch of award wins, including Scottish Personality Chef of the Year at the 2018 Food & Drink Awards and Best Asian Restaurant in Scotland at the Entertainment Awards.

Jimmy also has a burgeoning media career, appearing on the BBC’s Great British Menu, Channel 4’s My Kitchen Rules and presenting cookery segments on popular ITV programmes.

He started work in his dad’s takeaway when he was 16 years old and has seldom been far from a kitchen since.