A whisky experience from the comfort of home

A supermarket has launched a new whisky home experience featuring Scotch whiskies.

Waitrose has created the two hour experience, which showcases five whiskies from around the world.

The experience shows the versatility of the spirit through simple yet impressive serves. Food pairings include salted caramel chocolate and cheese.

Leading on from the success of its Gin O’ Clock experience, Waitrose Wine Tasting at Home is introducing a whisky tasting experience – Discover Whisky.

Customers will discover new and exciting whiskies from and how to incorporate them into simple yet impressive cocktails.

This guided masterclass involves a Waitrose whisky specialist bringing a selection of whiskies and pairings straight to your door. The tasting showcases five different whiskies, Makers Mark, The Chita, Highland Park 12, Jim Beam Double Oak and Laphroaig.

Guests will be shown how to make three simple cocktails, pairing the spirits with sodas, and taste the distinctive pairing of double oak whisky with dark salted caramel chocolate and Laphroaig with a selection of cheeses.

The specialist will start off by offering guests the chance to taste the spirit neat whilst talking through the history behind the spirit and how to prepare it. After, guests are served the distinctive whiskies with their counterparts. Each guest will also receive one complimentary highball glass and one rock glass, so they can continue to explore the world of whiskies after the experience.

Andrew Riding, drinks experience manager at Waitrose Wine Tasting at Home said: ‘We’re thrilled to be bringing a truly memorable experience to people’s homes. Whisky is a drink that is often enjoyed with a fizzy accompaniment, with some finding the drink overpowering. This tasting shows just how versatile whisky can be by showing guests simple and delicious cocktails and delicious food pairings.’

The service is available across most of Britain and priced at £400 for a party of six to 10 people.