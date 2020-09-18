A Week in Whisky: Colourful capers

GLENKINCHIE Distillery in East Lothian has been presented with a gold certificate by the Green Tourism scheme.

The site is only the third distillery in Scotland to receive the accreditation.

It is also the first premises owned by Diageo, Scotland’s largest distillery, to achieve the standard.

The distillery has installed beehives, bat houses and bug boxes, and has planted flowers and bushes to attract, feed, and shelter insects and birds.

Ramsay Borthwick, senior site manager at Glenkinchie, said: “Being in the midst of East Lothian’s abundant lands, full of wild flowers and fragrant grass, has not only made us appreciative of our local environments but also passionate about preserving the natural wonders that inspire our whisky.”

‘Best kept secret’

The Dalmore has put its “best kept secret” on sale in department store Harrods.

It’s the first time that the brand has sold its “distillery exclusives”, er, outside the distillery.

Dalmore’s 2003 Vintage was finished in premier cru Bordeuax wine barriques, while its 2006 bottle spent it finals months in Marsala wine casks.

Richard “The Nose” Paterson, the master blender behind The Dalmore, said: “I cherish my visits to our magical distillery in the Highlands.

“These whiskies are offered at cask strength – they are our gift to you and I hope you choose to enjoy them with those who matter most – time with loved ones has never been so important.”

Bringing in the barley

In other “new release” news, Kilchoman has unveiled the 10th edition of its “100% Islay” series.

The latest incarnation was distilled using optic and publican barley from the distillery’s 2007, 2009 and 2010 harvests.

Kilchoman said: “The unique single farm single malt is the only whisky in Scotland to be produced entirely on one farm, from barley to bottle.

“The barley was malted on site and peated using local Islay peat before being distilled, matured and eventually bottled all within the farm distillery’s limits.”

The whisky was matured in a combination of 39 bourbon barrels and two oloroso sherry butts for a minimum of nine years.

