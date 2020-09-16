Distillery goes back to its roots for organic barley

LINDORES Abbey Distillery in Fife has signed a deal with Crafty Maltsters to use organic barley grown on the Falkland Estate.

King James IV was staying at Falkland Palace in 1494 when he told Friar John Corr, a monk at Lindores Abbey, to make “eight bolls of malt”, a command that is now taken to be the earliest known written reference to Scotch whisky.

Drew McKenzie Smith, founder of Lindores Abbey Distillery, said: “It is wonderful to be bringing our story back ‘full circle’, with our links to King James IV and his hunting lodge at Falkland – we have 16th century records of the Lindores monks and Falkland Palace trading goods such as plums and apples.”

Ninian Stuart, hereditary keeper of Falkland Palace and chairman of Falkland Estate Trust, added: “It is exciting to be collaborating with Lindores Abbey Distillery and Crafty Maltsters to revitalise the ancient links between Falkland, Auchtermuchty and Lindores Abbey in the creation of a new whisky for the enjoyment of people today, giving as much pleasure as it would have to James IV and his court.”

