A new Glasgow 1770 triple distilled whisky

Following the sell-out success of the inaugural Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Triple Distilled release, the Glasgow Distillery Company have just announced the release of their next Triple Distilled expression.

The latest Glasgow 1770 Triple Distilled is crafted from the finest malted barley; distilled three times in traditional copper pot stills at The Glasgow Distillery and combined with the incredibly pure water of Loch Katrine.

Whilst Triple Distilled ‘Release No.1’ was matured exclusively in virgin oak casks, the new iteration has been matured in a combination of ex-bourbon and virgin oak casks, married together before bottling.

Glasgow 1770 Triple Distilled is bottled at 46% ABV, non-chill filtered and natural in colour. It is now available to purchase HERE for £49.

The latest Glasgow 1770 Triple Distilled will also be available to try alongside four other award winning whiskies from The Glasgow Distillery when you book on to one of the Glasgow Distillery Virtual Whisky Tastings HERE.